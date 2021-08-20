All Set For Ghana Student Leaders’ Awards

Alan Kyerematen

This year’s edition of the annual Ghana Student Leaders’ Awards will take place tomorrow at the Ghana National Association of Teachers Hall (GNAT) in Accra, the organisers have announced.

The awards ceremony is on the theme ‘Celebrating Innovative Leaders in a Challenging Time i.e. Covid-19.’

Ghana Student Leaders’ Awards is aimed at rewarding student leaders across the various educational institutions in the country for their immense contributions towards academic and social progress in the lives of other students who form part of the youth bracket of this nation.

The award scheme, being organised by Kampus Gist, seeks to cultivate leadership consciousness in average students in Ghana, thereby giving the youth a sense of inclusion in the governance of the nation.

Aside all these, it’s to serve as a ground to promote good morals, ethical leadership practice and prepare students for national positions.

According to the organisers, Ghanaian politician and Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, will be honoured at the event.

The organisers said Alan Kyerematen among other great politicians will be honoured for their support in grooming student leaders on the principles of political governance.

“Hon. Alan is an exemplary man who is worthy to be imitated by most students in the country. His command for respect and how he approaches issues makes him more admirable and honouring him is to tell him how we appreciate him,” the organisers said.

They added that their decision to honour the Trade Minister was proposed by a 90 per cent majority votes from board members, saying, “We can’t wait to appreciate his effort in making Ghana’s trade industry a better place for foreign investment.”

Some of the personalities shortlisted for the honorary awards include Captain Smart (Broadcast Journalist), Francisca Oteng-Mensah (MP), Joshua Hamidu Akamba (NDC National Organiser), Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings (MP), Nana Kwadwo Jantuah (Broadcast Journalist) and Ohene Kwame Frimpong (CEO, Salt Media Gh).

Others are Kobby Kyei (Blogger), Emmanuel Yiadom Boakye (NUGS President ), Alswell Annan (PUSAG President), Elisha Sarpong (GNUTS President), Philip Christian Armah (USAG President), Moses B. Arthur (President, Lush Group LLC) and Joshua Boye Doe aka Kaly Jay (Twitter Influencer) and a host of others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke