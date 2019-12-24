‘Afriyie Is A Potential Black Stars Striker’

Afriyie flanked by Dr. Manfred (R) and Koo Fori at the airport

Manager of Francis Afriyie, Dr. Manfred Takyi of Joy Industries fame, has stated categorically that the player has a huge potential of making an impact in the Black Stars attacking machinery.

The Go Mahia forward arrived home from Kenya yesterday after a stellar show in the Kenya top-flight league.

And speaking to the press at the Kotoka International Airport, Dr. Takyi said,

“No doubt Afriyie is a top class striker. It is a matter of time; he will surprise the football fraternity should he gain invitation. The left good footprint in the Kenyan elite league, and we hoping he continues. “

And responding to suitors for the player, he said, “We have had a lot of offers from Europe and other places, we are weighing for the best of deals for him, it is not all about money. He is a top class player, and so he will certainly move to Europe soon.”

Afriyie applauded his management and the fans for rallying behind him.

He hit the back of the net nine times in 12 games and attributed the feat to massive support from his teammates and the technical team.

“It has been a wonderful season. l enjoyed the fans when the goals started coming in. l will not relent, it is the dream of every player to feature for the national side, l am ready any time the invitation is extended, l will grab it and prove a point,” Afriyie said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum