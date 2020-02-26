Aggrey Wins Hisense Seniors Golf

The winners displaying their silverwares

Ghana Golf Association (GGA) President Mike Aggrey last weekend delivered on his promise when he lifted the 30th Hisense Seniors Open held at the Coconut Grove Golf Club, Elmina.

He defeated his close rival Nana Amoakohene Ogyampa to second place.

In spite of the chants of ‘host and win’, the GGA president attributed his victory to patience and endurance.

In the ladies’ category, Leticia Amponsah Mensah of the Celebrity Golf Club picked the ultimate in the scratch event and was followed by Christine Furler.

Georgina Lupiac finished first in the ladies’ support category, with Philomina Sedo finishing in second place

It was Roodney Oddoye who picked the men’s longest drive prize, while Christine Furler won the ladies’ event.

Elizabeth Aku Yaba played spiritedly to grab the ladies’ amateur event, while Joy Arkutu followed in second place.

The men’s amateur category saw Ian Cole picking the ultimate prize, while Dr. SS Sarpong finished in second place.

In his closing remarks, the GGA boss commended Hisense highly for coming through with their support at a time least financed sports were struggling for sponsorship.

He also expressed thanks to GN Re, IMG, GOIL, Coconut Grove Golf Club, Prudential Bank, Stella Artois and GIHOC Distilleries for their continued support.

From The Sports Desk