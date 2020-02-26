‘I Don’t Want Liverpool To Win Title’

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has said that although he doesn’t want Manchester United’s fierce rivals Liverpool to lift the Premier League title, the French star admits Jurgen Klopp’s team will be deserving winners.

Liverpool could become the first side to win the Premier League in March and are contenders to finish the season unbeaten.

“They are so way ahead of everyone else,” said Pogba, who was speaking to ESPN in conjunction with the launch of a new Pepsi commercial that also features Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling.

“They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

“As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don’t want them to win the title. We don’t want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to opposition team, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today.

“They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they [lost the final to Real Madrid].”

Pogba, who has not played for Manchester United since December 26 because of injury, also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on the day of memorial service at the Staples Center celebrating the lives of the Los Angeles Lakers’ legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven others passengers after they died on January 26 in a helicopter accident.

“It was a shock for me, for the world, for everyone,” Pogba said. “For all the athletes and non-athletes, seeing what happened to a legend like him, a father, a human being, it gave everyone a knock on the head.

“He was an icon. His words, his advice and his determination were inspiring for me and for everyone. He was a hard worker and he influenced me and the world. He influenced everyone to work hard and to believe in their dreams. He showed that you can achieve your dreams.

“It showed that you could leave this world at any time. It can happen to any one of us, whether you are a superstar or working in the market. It is a reminder to everyone to enjoy life as much as possible.”