Volta Shines In National X-Country

Team Volta with their officials

The male and female cross country teams in the Volta Region placed third and fifth respectively at the just-ended National Sports Authority’s (NSA) National Cross Country Competition held at Ajumako in the Central Region last Saturday.

The 10-km event attracted 78 male and 72 female athletes drawn from 13 competing regions ‒ with six males and six females from each region.

The male team of Volta Region emerged third out of the 13 participating administrative regions of Ghana, while their female counterparts out-run seven regional teams to place fifth out of 12 competing regions.

Indeed, with the exception of Central and Ashanti regions, Volta conquered all the remaining regions of Ghana.

At the individual performance level, Akligo Christopher from the Keta District and a product of Duamenafa Foundation of Dzodze, placed ninth out of the 78 male runners with time of 39 minutes for the 10-km race.

Evelyn Dzorkportor, another runner from the Keta District and a member of the Duamenefa Foundation, equally came eighth out of the 72 female runners with time of 50 minutes, 31 seconds for the same 10-km race. Both Evelyn Dzorkportor and Christopher Akligo, therefore, made it to the final selected list of the best national cross country team of Ghana.

From The Sports Desk