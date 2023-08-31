Agrihouse Foundation Partner GhaNeb LLC To Create Business Opportunities

Ghana’s Agrihouse Foundation and GhaNeb LLC, in a press release issued in Accra Ghana, are offering a rare opportunity to Ghanaian farmers, agribusiness entrepreneurs, Government officials and Private Businesses, to exploit a business, Trade and investment opportunity in the forthcoming Nebraska-Ghana Trade and Investment Program, and experience the highly rated Husker Harvest Days.

The Nebraska-Ghana Trade and Investment program, taking place in Grand Island, NE, Nebraska, USA, from September 10th to 14th, 2023, is also receiving support from the Nebraska State Legislature, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, EZ Politix, Sandhills Global, The Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Certified Piedmonstese

“Indeed, Agrihouse Foundation and GhaNeb LLC, are truly looking forward to successfully bringing Agricultural interests and leaders from Ghana and Nebraska, together to help build relationships and bring the interests of both nations together for everyone’s benefit, especially our farmers and Agribusinesses”, Ms. Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director, Agrihouse Foundation, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“Besides creating and facilitating opportunities for growth of business, Trade and Investment, in both Nebraska and Ghana, twice in a year, one of the long-term vision of this partnership, is to establish a Ghana- Nebraska Trade & Investment (GhaNeb) Secretariat, in Ghana to support, in growing, harnessing and contribute to scaling up, the opportunities, that are built.

However, to kick-start this vision, we are working with GhaNeb LLC and the Nebraska State Legislature, to send a Ghanaian Business delegation to Nebraska from September 9 – September 15, 2023.

“With the success of this first Trade and Investment program, every subsequent September, Agrihouse Foundation, will work to facilitate a strong business delegation to Nebraska and, every November, Nebraska will, in the same way, send a business delegation to Ghana,” Ms. Akosa elucidated further.

This much needed business event, will equally presents opportunities, for Ghana and Nebraska State businesses, Government agencies officials, to discuss, explore, develop, strengthen and forge bilateral trade and investment relations.

Affirming this, Mr. Ken Schilz, the Key player in the Program, and a former Nebraska State Senator and (former) Chair of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee Nebraksa, explains, that the event presents participants, with immense business opportunities to meet leaders in the Agricultural world.

Whiles in Nebraska, the Ghana Delegation, will also engage in pre-arranged B2B sessions, and other pre-arranged business meetings, which all aims to present and project the opportunities that could be explored by both countries.

The program also presents a great opportunity for learning about new technologies and advancements, that are taking place in American and global agriculture.

“We are working on bringing a delegation from Ghana to participate in our first Trade and Investment Program, and experience Husker Harvest Days.

Whiles in Ghana last year, we worked with Agrihouse Foundation, to facilitate a Government and Private Businesses Stakeholder Event.

We also had the opportunity to visit and experience, some large commercial farms in the Mion, Northern Region. We are particularly excited, that we have been able to scale up, our working relationship. Our collective goal is to, continue our work together, to grow our economies and create lasting partnerships. Former State Senator Ken Schilz added.

So far, The Ghanaian participants that shall be attending this event shall participate in top trade conversations and negotiations, breakout tours, market linkages negotiations, matchmaking, and investment related programs.

They will also have the opportunity to experience the Husker Harvest Days. “For over 40 years, Husker Harvest Days has provided world-class space where farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness/agripreneurs gain priceless insights for their operations while making connections that last for years,” Mr. Schilz explained.

The highly rated event known, as the world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show, has been connecting farming families with Agri producers and services from across the America and beyond. Farmers attend to engage, and this all adds up to ROI (return on investment) value for their business.

This very important agricultural business and investment event will develop and strengthen economic partnerships, provide access to valuable and sustainable market access, enhance bilateral investments, training, knowledge and technology transfer that will support and further boost Ghana’s rapidly growing import and export sector.

Sufficient knowledge to share and takeaway

Participants will enjoy personal conversations with equipment and product designers, techs, and engineers on current equipment and future farming needs; experience the latest in agric technology, and learn from industry experts. Seen as an event that has something for everyone, the Husker Harvest and the Trade and Investment program, promises memorable field demonstrations, Poultry, cattle handling, hemp education, exhibits – and a Hospitality Tent where visitors can relax and enjoy free educational sessions and other guest speakers, and much more.

Whiles in Nebraska, GhaNeb and Agrihouse, plan to have a reception the night before the event’s date for sponsors and participants, with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development providing entry Passes to the event.

Additionally, a luncheon or dinner, and Roundtable discussions, will be organized, as well for sponsors and participants.

At the reception and networking forum on the first day, the conversation will be centered on economic and investment strategies, and practical measures to accelerate and sustain Ghana’s Economic Repositioning and accelerated growth to drive investors to partner Ghana in building the desired thriving industrialized economy.

Field demonstrations that compels innovative investments for increased yields

Whilst in Nebraska, participants shall also have the opportunity to visit farms, processing facilities, implement dealers, as well as meeting with representatives from Nebraska Agriculture Trade Associations, Government leaders and other Agri businesses to exchange ideas and create relationships.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will be hosting the Ghanaian Business delegates, and will have the opportunity to interact with global machinery, equipment and technology companies exhibiting at the Tradeshow.

“This is a growth opportunity in agribusiness, Trade and investment, a first step in our long-term plan. Ms. Akosa concluded.