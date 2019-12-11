Agripower Pursues Agricultural Excellence

Some of the drones on display

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agripower Ghana Limited, Samuel Seidu, wants a paradigm shift in agric production in the country, insisting that technological advancement is making it compelling for governments to encourage modern technologies to boost food production.

“The world is changing and agriculture production is also changing; farmers need to embrace this new change to improve yields,” he stressed.

Mr. Seidu told DAILY GUIDE yesterday that Agripower Ghana Limited had introduced the use of drones in agric production to make things easier for farmers, explaining that “with the drones, labour on the farms and its costs would be reduced drastically with guaranteed high yields.”

He said the introduction of the drone system is in support of government’s laudable ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme. “With the drones, fertiliser application on the farms will also be more accurate and efficient,” he added.

He said spraying of farms used to be cumbersome, expensive and hazardous but drone technology had come to make things better.

“Drone technology is a much safer alternative, incorporating ultrasonic, light detection and grounding lasers that offer immense relief to farmers via precision crop spraying that is five times faster than traditional crop spraying. Utilizing state-of-the-art topographical scanning, agricultural drones dispense the optimal amount of fluid to ensure even coverage for proper crop growth without unnecessary waste,” he explained.

He also underscored the need to intensify irrigation projects in the country, do analyses of soil and fields and intensify crop monitoring to guarantee bumper harvest at all times.

“Drones are instrumental in today’s agricultural production through their real-time, three-dimensional, and ultra-precise analyses that measure the overall health of soil, planting patterns, and ultimately provide crucial data for optimal irrigation and nitrogen needs. Drone-powered technology is unarguably one of the most phenomenal innovations in human history and has become an integral presence in many facets of society,” Mr. Seidu said.