Top DJs, Celebrities For Mask Party

DJ Sly

The maiden edition of a mask party dubbed ‘Masoiree’, which is slated for the Peduase Valley Resort in Aburi on Saturday, December 21, will come off as the biggest musical event ever in the history of Ghana’s show business.

Put together by Rodo Concepts, the event forms part of activities put in place to celebrate the ‘Year of Return’ programme.

Favourite celebrities from Ghana and Nigeria would be passing through in mask to dance, drink and party hard with the patrons.

Some of the activities lined up to entertain patrons include a masquerade party, soirée, photo session with celebrities, among others.

International DJs such as DJ Fiifi from UK, iPhone DJ, DJ Sly and DJ Crakk would take turns on the turntable to thrill fans with Afrobeats, hiphop and dancehall tunes.

The event, which is expected to bring together thousands of patrons from all walks of life, would also witness exciting performances from some selected artistes.

A number of radio and television personalities and some stakeholders in the creative arts industry are expected to grace the event.

The organisers disclosed that the event is determined to give Ghanaians the best entertainment the world could offer, adding that all the DJs and artistes billed to perform are ready to give off their best on stage to meet the demand of patrons.

Guests would be given different range of treatments, including being hosted in cabanas with champagne, a range of fine liquor and private waitresses.

Each ticket is accompanied with a mask. There would be drinks served by some of Ghana’s acclaimed mixologists.