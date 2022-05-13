Ahafo Chiefs Push For A Befitting Stadium

Nana Ansah Adu Baah

A 13-member delegation comprising of all 13 paramount chiefs, led by Nana Ansah Adu Baah, Omanhene of Yamfo, and President of Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, on Wednesday called on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Accra.

After a fruitful deliberation, the traditional rulers proposed to the presidency that the name of premiership side, Bechem United, should be changed to Ahafo United.

They also requested for a befitting stadium of international standard for the region.

“Indeed, we had a fruitful discussion, it came up that we rename Bechem United to Ahafo United. The chiefs proposed that the region deserves a befitting stadium of international standard, construction of good roads, among other things,” Nana Ansah Adu Baah stated.

BY Kofi Owusu Aduonum