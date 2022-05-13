Kenpong Supports Ramadan Cup …Kicks Off Tomorrow

This year’s Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup football tournament has received a major boost, as Kenpong Travel and Tours has thrown its weight behind the tournament scheduled to kick off tomorrow.

The tournament kicks off this weekend with 28 Zongo communities participating, and the timely support of Kenpong will come as a major boost to organisers of the annual event, which brings Zongo communities together to celebrate the end of Ramadan through football.

The Chairman of Kenpong Group, Kennedy Agyepong, said he has been impressed by the history of the tournament, as well as its key objective of bringing the youth together, regardless of religious affiliation, hence his outfit’s support of the event.

“It is an impressive competition, from what we have seen in the past, and we are also impressed by the objective of bringing these young people from various Zongo communities, with different backgrounds, together through football,” said Kennedy Agyepong.

“It is a noble initiative, and we see it as a corporate responsibility to help bring young people together to promote discipline and unity, and also to offer them a great opportunity to showcase their talent,” he added.

The Founder and Chief Coordinator of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup, Tamimu Issah, on behalf of organisers, expressed gratitude to Kenpong Travel and Tour for their support, which he said will “considerably cushion organisers to successfully stage the 28-team two-day tournament”.

Meanwhile, the tournament kicks off this weekend at the Fadama Astro Turf, Accra, with the preliminary matches on Saturday, and the rest of the rounds on Sunday.

Winners of the preliminary round will advance to the next stage on Sunday.

The Chief Patron of the tournament, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, will be in attendance at the grande finale on Sunday evening.

Other dignitaries expected to grace the occasion are the legendary Abedi Pele and other sports icons.

Below are the preliminary fixtures which will be played on Saturday.

PRELIMINARY FIXTURES

Match 1: Anyaa Zongo Vrs Cow Lane

Match 2: Ashaley Botwe Vrs Tudu

Match 3: Oda Zongo Vrs Darkuman

Match 4: Nsawam Zongo Vrs Accra New Town

Match 5: Ofie (Akuapim) Zongo Vrs Fadama

Match 6: Adabraka Vrs Mamobi

Match 7: Tema Zongo Vrs Kasoa

Match 8: Alajo Vrs Nungua Zongo

Match 9; Salaga Vrs Nima

Match 10: Tunga Vrs Koforidua Zongo

Match 11: Suhum Zongo Vrs Hohoe Zongo

Match 12: Yendi Vrs Ashaiman

Match 13: Abeka Vrs Madina

Match 14. Shukura Vrs Sabon Zongo

FLASHBACK: National Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharubutu, flanked by Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and Abedi Pele at last year’s edition, won by Kasoa

From The Sports Desk