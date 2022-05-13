‘I Care More About My Fans Than Award’

Kofi Kinaata

Award winning hiplife/highlife artiste and songwriter, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has revealed that he places value on his fans more than any award scheme organised in the country.

According to ‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker, although awards boost the confidence of artistes, it’s better to work hard to meet the demands of fans instead of targeting awards, adding that he is not much interested in winning awards.

Kofi Kinaata indicated that he does his songs primarily for his fans and not with the motive of winning awards.

Credited with hit songs such as ‘Things Fall Apart’, ‘Confession’, ‘Behind The Scenes’, ‘Sweetie Pie’ and the latest one, ‘Thy Grace’, the artiste indicated that it’s his fans’ support that has helped him to secure all the accolades and deals he has gained in his music career.

In an interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye, he said, “The fans stream the songs, they are the ones who attend my shows and pay gate fees, and they also make noise about my songs for firms to sign me as an ambassador.

“Today, I want to state everything clear about this, when I release songs I don’t think about winning an award at the VGMA. As for VGMA it’s not even in my mind that I’m doing this particular song around this time in order to win an award, no, that’s not the case.”

Kofi Kinaata won the best highlife Song of the Year Award at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with ‘Thy Grace Part 1’.

He is well known for his excellent songwriting skills. He has also grown into a very good singer and rapper, taking the highlife genre by storm.

In February 2020, he won the Hybrid Song of the Year at the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2019.

In May 2021, he was unveiled together with Diana Hamilton as Brand Ambassadors of Enterprise Life.

Kofi Kinaata has done major collaborations with artistes such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, Jayso, and Becca, among others.

One of the collaborations that shot him to the limelight was ‘Odo Pa’ by Castro, which featured Kinaata and former Ghana Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

The track was a hit all over the continent and won awards locally and internationally.