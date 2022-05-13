Efia Odo Expresses Interest In Fenty Beauty Brand

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Andrea Owusu, also known as Efia Odo, has pleaded with renowned American singer-turned-beauty mogul, Rihanna, for an ambassadorial deal with the Fenty Beauty brand.

Efia Odo’s sudden interest to join the beauty brand comes after Rihanna announced on social media their migration into Africa, by starting with eight countries including Ghana, and wanted ambassadors to make her brand more popular on the continent.

The tweet was by Rihanna herself, where she listed the countries in Africa where she intends to have her products launched. It included Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, among others.

The tweet read: “I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica.”

Hours after the announcement on May 10, Efia Odo issued a plea to the owner and founder of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, Rihanna. She pleaded with Rihanna to consider her as an ambassador for Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

Tweeps have expressed diverse opinions about Efia Odo’s plea. However, many have wished her well, and hope she gets signed by the beauty mogul.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke