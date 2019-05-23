Ahanta Chiefs ‘Fight’ for Bissue

Nana Hima Dekyi (right)

Chiefs in the Ahanta Traditional Area of the Western Region have registered their displeasure with the slow pace of investigations involving Charles Bissue, former Secretary to the Inter Ministerial Committee On Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The chiefs have therefore appealed to the appropriate agencies to expedite action on the investigation so the truth can be established.

Mr. Bissue, a native of Ahanta and the Western Regional Secretary of the NPP was captured in the Anas-Tiger Eye PI documentary on Galamsey accepting money ostensibly to facilitate clearance for a mining company without going through due process.

Mr Bissue stepped aside following his alleged engagement in the purported corrupt dealings in the expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas to allow investigations to go on.

However, speaking at a meeting of chiefs of the Ahanta Traditional Council at Busua today, Nana Hima Dekyi, Paramount chief of Upper Discove could not fathom why investigations into the Bissue’s case had slowed down.

The meeting was organized in honour of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who was in the area for a day’s working visit.

The chief indicated that Bissue was the only son of the area in government adding “he is the person who will lead us to see the President when the Ahanta chiefs decide to visit”.

The visibly angry chief remarked “we are not condoning wrong doing but our son, Bissue, had vowed to avail himself for investigations to be conducted. So the investigations should speed up”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Busua