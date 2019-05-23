Suhum MP Provides Water For Residents

Fredrick Opare-Ansah

FREDRICK Opare-Ansah, Member of Parliament for Suhum has commissioned a mechanized borehole for residents of Abenabu No 2, a suburb of Suhum.

He noted that “We hit dry wells twice and had to commission hydrological studies to determine the best location to drill. So this has been one of the most expensive water projects undertaken by me”.

The project is estimated to cost about Gh¢ 30,000.

He donated some bags of cement to the community and thanked them for their commitments, hard work, and sacrifices in ensuring the successful completion of the project.

The Suhum MP also presented an amount of Gh¢ 20,000 to the Suhum Municipal Education Directorate to sponsor the mock examinations for about 1, 900 BECE candidates in the constituency.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum