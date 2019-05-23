Atiwa West Assembly Supports PWDs

The Atiwa West District Assembly of the Eastern Region has supported some 22 Persons With Disability (PWDs.

The district presrnted items including freezers, sewing machines, and other electrical appliances to improve their living standards.

The District Chief Executive, Isaac Akomaning Asamoah, in a statement during the presentation, said the items were meant to improve the wellbeing of the PWDs.

According to him, government has shifted from cash support to the provision of income-generating items to make them productive.

He expressed gratitude to government for making the needs of PWDs paramount and urged the beneficiaries to put the items to good use to improve their living conditions.

