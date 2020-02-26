AirtelTigo Launches New Unlimited Call Bundles

AIRTELTIGO HAS launched new “Unlimited Call Bundles” to make life even simpler for its customers and enable them to call their family and friends without worrying about depleting airtime.

The new unlimited call bundles have been designed after extensive research and feedback from customers, who highlighted the need for bundles that lasted longer and gave greater value.

With the new comprehensive bouquet of unlimited bundles, AirtelTigo’s existing and new customers can enjoy unlimited AirtelTigo calls with bundles that last as long as six months – a first of its kind in the industry.

Explaining the rationale behind the new unlimited call bundles, the Chief Marketing Officer at AirtelTigo, Atul Narain Singh, said, “In our constant quest of making consumer’s life simple, we provide innovative products that give more value to our customers and improve their experience.”

He added, “With AirtelTigo, consumers can always expect more value for their money.”