AK Difaya Grabs Three Awards

AK Difaya

One of Ghana’s upcoming highlife/afrobeat artistes, AK Difaya, won three awards at this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Icons Awards held in Accra last Saturday.

The Western Region based ‘Emea Mea’ hit maker received the Best Outstanding Music Video of the Year, Best Highlife Artiste of the Year and Best Male Vocalist of the Year awards at the event which attracted a section of music stakeholders, the media as well as a section music fans.

Thus, AK Difaya took to social media to express his gratitude to his fans, the Ahanta Community where he hails from, and all those who have contributed to the success of his music career.

“I feel so honoured. I thank all those who have supported me in diverse ways to get this far. I feel so motivated and encouraged,” he said.

He added that his passion for the music industry continues to grow daily and that the award would push him to do more.

He charged his colleagues in the industry and the upcoming ones to uphold Ghana’s music industry, for posterity and generations would remember their hard work as it has happened to him.

AK Difaya, who has a number of awards to his credit, was crowned Western Male Music Personality of the Year at the 2019 edition of the annual Western Showbiz Awards which was held in Takoradi.

The versatile artiste beat competition from other notable nominees like Fameye, Aya, Ayesem, and Kofi Kinaata to win the ultimate award.

AK Difaya in an interview hinted that he is open to be signed on any record label in Ghana.

His hard work, perseverance, dedication, consistency and social media relevance was recognised with a nomination in the ‘Outside Oti Star’ category at Oti Region Music Awards, an award he eventually won, making him the only musician from Western Region to have attained such feat.

The young and talented artiste has really worked hard for the past years to enable him register his name and brand permanently on the local music scene.