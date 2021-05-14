Nicki Minaj Drops Surprise Mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty,’ Featuring Drake, Lil Wayne & More

Nicki Minaj

The Queen is back! Nicki Minaj goes interstellar with her surprise new mixtape release Beam Me up Scotty, which features guests appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane and more.

Thank you so much for fkn w|me on live yall. #BeamMeUpScotty out now. #SeeingGreen with DRAKE & LIL WAYNE out NOW‼️ #Fractions is out NOW‼️ #CrocodileTeethREMIX out NOW‼️ LOVE YOU 🦄 pic.twitter.com/JtupUaQf2N — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 14, 2021



Spanning 23 songs and almost 80 minutes from start to finish, it’s the follow-up to 2018’s studio album Queen, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Trinidadian star goes full-retro for the new compilation’s Star Trek-themed artwork.

Minaj had the Barbz buzzing when she teased something coming on Friday. Now we know. It dropped at midnight and you can stream it below.

Source: Billboard