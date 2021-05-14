What's New

Nicki Minaj Drops Surprise Mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty,’ Featuring Drake, Lil Wayne & More

May 14, 2021

Nicki Minaj

The Queen is back! Nicki Minaj goes interstellar with her surprise new mixtape release Beam Me up Scotty, which features guests appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane and more.


Spanning 23 songs and almost 80 minutes from start to finish, it’s the follow-up to 2018’s studio album Queen, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.
The Trinidadian star goes full-retro for the new compilation’s Star Trek-themed artwork.
Minaj had the Barbz buzzing when she teased something coming on Friday. Now we know. It dropped at midnight and you can stream it below.

Source: Billboard

