Akosombo Dam Spillage: 14,000 Displaced, VRA Donates GHC10m For Relief Items

In collaboration between the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), relief items and support are being provided to the thousands of people displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Nine districts in the Volta Region have been directly impacted, resulting in the displacement of at least 14,000 individuals.

George Ayisi, Director of Communications at NADMO, stated that the organization had conducted a simulation exercise in anticipation of the spillage effects. In conjunction with NADMO, the VRA has already provided relief items such as canned food, rice, sugar, toiletries, boats, and hot meals, running into millions of Ghana cedis.

Furthermore, the VRA is supplying tanker water service and potable drinking water to the affected communities.

The VRA has allocated GHC10 million for the continued procurement of relief items, with an additional GHC10 million to be released to support the cause.

Ayisi emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting that an inter-ministerial committee, headed by the Chief of Staff, has been established to address the flooding.

President Akufo-Addo and the committee visited the affected areas to assess the situation.

Ayisi assured that those in need of rescue are being safely transported to evacuation centers, with the Ghana Armed Forces providing assistance and medical support.

The controlled spill from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams began on 15 September 2023 due to heavy rainfall, aiming to prevent overtopping of the dam and preserve its integrity.

However, the water level continued to rise rapidly, leading to increased flooding in various districts.

During this time, the VRA and NADMO have been present in the affected areas to evaluate the impact of the spill and provide relief items.

They have also conducted educational drives on safety in the communities. In addition to evacuation, the VRA intends to provide healthcare services for all flood victims.

It should be noted that the VRA has been organizing annual stakeholder sensitization workshops for the past 13 years, aiming to educate communities on the likely impacts of spill activities and dam breaks, as well as the appropriate response.