Prince David Osei Calls For Change In Attitude For Ghana’s Future

Actor Prince David Osei has expressed concern about the current state of Ghana and the need for change in attitude on the part of both leadership and ordinary citizens to fix the problems confronting the country.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Osei emphasized the importance of individual change, urging people to remember that the future of Ghana depends on their collective efforts to save the situation.

He therefore frowns on the rising culture of insults and the lack of respect for morals in the country.

He highlighted how insults have become the prevalent means of expressing opinions, especially among the younger generation, who openly insult leaders on various platforms, including radio, television, and social media.

He also criticized the behavior of those in positions of power, noting that many appear to have forgotten their responsibility to serve the people.

He cited issues such as greed, arrogance, and pride as factors clouding the judgment of Ghana’s leaders. Osei pointed out that this situation has led to suffering among the less fortunate, with no accountability in sight.

He wrote; “Dear Ghana Last night, I had an encounter with some law enforcement officers at a police checkpoint while driving through town. To my surprise, they questioned if I had stopped participating in politics because of my recent silence.

“I replied resolutely that I am deeply concerned about the future of Ghana. It pains me to see how we have become a nation of insults, lacking respect for morals. The younger generation finds it acceptable to insult leaders openly on various platforms such as radio, television, and social media. It seems that insults have become the preferred method of expressing opinions.

“Furthermore, those in positions of power appear to have forgotten the responsibility they have to serve the people.

Greed, arrogance, and pride have clouded the judgment of our leaders, while the less fortunate continue to suffer without any accountability. The youth of our nation are becoming misguided and desperate, resorting to various means to make money.

“Sadly, it seems that nobody cares anymore. Government properties are misused and abused simply because they belong to the state. This is a distressing situation to witness. The future of our beloved country appears uncertain, with corruption infiltrating every level of society, from the church to the government and beyond.

“It is imperative that we take action and become the change we wish to see. Let us renew our minds and strive for individual change. We must remember that Ghana belongs to all of us, not just a select few.

“Together, let’s work towards saving the situation and creating a better future for our great nation.”

By Francis Addo