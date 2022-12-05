Akuapem Poloo Allegedly Shades Afia Schwarzenegger Over Arrest Warrant

Akuapem Poloo

Socialite Akuapem Poloo has allegedly been throwing subtle jabs at fellow showbiz personality Afia Schwarzenegger following widespread reports of a bench warrant for her arrest.

A Tema High Court had last week sentenced Afia to a ten-day jail term for contempt over comments she and Mr Logic passed on a lawsuit that Chairman Wontumi filed against her.

This has led to the issuance of a bench warrant for her arrest.

Some showbiz personalities who are not on good terms with Afia seemed happy about her current state of affairs.

Poloo amid the brouhaha took to social media to recall her conviction to the Nsawam Prison exactly a year ago and how God rescued her from pursuing the 90-day jail term handed her.

Indications were that Afia Schwarzenegger had mocked Poloo during her arrest several months ago. Unfortunately, she also facing a similar fate now.

This has got many people to believe Poloo was also mocking Afia.

“Last year first of December by this time I was on my way to Nsawam Prison. Thank you, Allah thank, you the judiciary thank you Ghana….thank you the whole world.,” Akuapem Poloo wrote on Instagram.

She allegedly described what is happening to Afia as karma.

In an Instagram live video, she said, “Just know that Karma is a b****h. Don’t wish anyone downfall. Karma is for everyone.

You can step on everyone and if the person says he or she will take you to prison, you will go to prison. Know that and don’t mock anybody. Don’t mock anybody who is in trouble. Never jubilate. Don’t jubilate over anyone’s downfall. I will never wish evil for anybody. I’m telling you. Just stay safe so you can enjoy Christmas with your family.”

“Oh why are you running pythons you don’t want to feel it,” she added.