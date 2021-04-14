Akuapem Poloo Convicted, Remanded

Akuapem Poloo

An Accra Circuit Court has convicted Actress, Rosemond Brown known in showbiz as Akuapem Poloo for publishing nude pictures of herself in the presence of her child.

She was convicted on her own plea by the court presided over by Christina Cann after she changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to all three charges leveled against her.

The court however, deferred her sentencing to Friday, April 16, 2021 for her to undergo a pregnancy test in compliance with Section 313(1) of the Act 30.

Akuapem Poloo was therefore, remanded into police custody for her to be taken to a government hospital for the pregnancy test to be conducted.

The court before remanding her asked if she still stood by her change of plea and she said yes, and she was subsequently remanded.

Trial

Akuapem Poloo is facing three charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, a conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in anyway detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

She was dragged to court after she had displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on June 30, 2020 to celebrate his birthday.

She initially pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with four sureties, two of who must be justified.

Brief Facts

A brief facts of the case presented to the court by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa were that the complainant is Bright K. Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.

According to the prosecution, on June 30, 2020, the accused person celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and she took her nude pictures together with her son who was also half naked and posted same on her Instagram page which went viral on social media.

She told the court that, the pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused person was likely to detract from the dignity of her seven year old son among others.

Chief Inspector Agartha told the court that the complainant petitioned the Director-General, Criminal Investigation Department and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.

Akuapem Poloo, she said was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.

But prosecution held that the accused person had deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.

