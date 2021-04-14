Nana Wishes Muslims Best of Ramadan

President Nana Akufo-Addo has wished Muslims in Ghana well as they begin the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar which is meant for fasting, prayer, and reflection.

This year’s Ramadan began on Tuesday, April 13, and will end on May 12, 2021.

In a statement, Mr Akufo-Addo said “I send fraternal greetings to Muslims in Ghana on the occasion of Ramadan.”

“This is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principles of love, sacrifice and dedication to duty, and I wish all Muslims the best of the month.”