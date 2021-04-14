Kofi Yeboah Appeals Against GJA Election Committee Decision

A member and General Secretary of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Kofi Yeboah, has appealed against a decision of GJA Elections Committee on the upcoming national executives elections.

He cited breaches of GJA’s 2004 constitution as far as the announcement for the opening of nominations is concerned.

According to him, the Elections Committee for instance failed to consult GJA’s National Council in setting the nominations fees as announced in a release.

He referred to a number of provisions in the Constitution to showcase the alleged breaches.

Such constitutional breaches, he wrote, “must not be condoned by a professional body of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue