Ambassador Blay Featured In Top German Magazine

H.E. Gina Blay

Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Gina Blay, has been featured in one of Germany’s top notch magazines, Diplomatisches Magazin.

She was featured on the Magazine’s Politics & Standpoint page (page 19) under the heading: Female Ambassadors In Germany – Barriers in the field of diplomacy?

Ambassador Blay, wife of NPP’s National Chairman, Hon. Freddie Blay, has been at Ghana’s Berlin Mission since 2017.

She was instrumental in having the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, paid a historic visit to Ghana on August 30, 2018.

She was also a key figure in the discussions leading up to the coming to Ghana of German automobile giants, Volkswagen.

Prior to venturing into the realm of diplomacy, Ambassador Blay, born on October 29, 1956, was a journalist and a media mogul.

“As part of my 30-years career as a journalist and owner of a well-known media house in Ghana, I always dreamed of becoming an Ambassador for my country,” she told the magazine for its ‘Ladies: “Empowered Women Who Thrive” article.

The magazine also featured French Ambassador to Germany, Anne Marie Descotes.

By Melvin Tarlue