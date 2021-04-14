Kotoko Needs 6 Weeks To Gel… Says Barreto

Kotoko line-up

Kotoko Portuguese trainer, Mariano Barreto, has stated that his side needs one month and two weeks to play to suit his style.

He has supervised three Kotoko games since arriving few weeks in the country – winning two games and drawing one.

His recent 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea catapulted his side to the summit of the league.

The former Black Stars coach’s performance so far has endeared him to the club’s followers.

Notwithstanding Kotoko’s current razor-sharp form, Barreto believes his charges are not there yet, and that it will take them a little while to play the way he expects them to.

“…we need more time, may be in six weeks, we will start playing the way I want my team to play,” he said in an interview.

Kotoko now occupy the top spot on the standings with 34 points, and they next face second placed Great Olympics, who are just a point behind, this Friday in Accra.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum