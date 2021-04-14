GHc10,000 Bounty On Takoradi Robbers

The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Felix Agyemang

The Western Regional Security Council has placed a Gh¢10,000.00 bounty on the heads of the suspected armed robbers who robbed and murdered one Charles Kwakyie last Monday at Amanful, a surbub of Takoradi.

“The REGSEC is offering a reward of GHc10,000 for any one who gives information leading to the arrest of the suspects in the murder”, it indicated.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Regional Headquarters in Sekondi, DCOP Felix Agyemang said the Regional Command is on a manhunt for the six armed men who attacked the victim and his wife, Monica Nda with guns.

He indicated that any person with such credible information should report to the nearest police station or call the Regional Police Command.

He assured the general public of utmost confidentiality and stressed that the security situation in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis is calm and under control adding “The REGSEC have put sufficient measures in place to maintain law and order”.

He pointed out that the police had intensified patrols and security at vantage points including the barriers and other check points.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi