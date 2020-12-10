Akufo-Addo Back To Work After Winning Re-election Bid

President Nana Akufo-Addo has resumed work after winning his re-election bid.

He returned to work today, December 10, 2020, a day after he was declared by Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, as winner of the December 7, 2020 presidential election.

Addressing the media on Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Accra, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said “President Akufo-Addo and his appointees are already back to work a day after the declaration of results for the Presidential election to wrap up government business for the year.”

“The President after his declaration as President-Elect by the electoral commission, has been back at work today, performing his official duties at the (Jubilee House) while he continues to receive congratulatory messages from colleague heads of state from in and around the continent,” he said.

“Ghana generally is also being applauded by the global community and observer missions who monitored the conduct of the polls and especially our demonstration to the world that our young democracy is growing.”

“The President expects his appointees to work with dispatch to ensure that the remainder of the government program for 2020 is fully achieved,” the Minister said.

By Melvin Tarlue