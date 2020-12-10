US Congratulates President-Elect Akufo-Addo

The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan has congratulated President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

She has also applauded Ghana on its successful elections on December 7, 2020.

“The elections were conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, while protecting the wellbeing of Ghanaians during the COVID-19 global pandemic,” a statement issued by the US Embassy in Accra, said.

“The United States expects that any electoral disputes would be resolved through established legal channels, in keeping with Ghana’s hard-earned reputation as a shining example of democracy in the region and across the world.”

“The U.S. government stands ready to continue our strong partnership with the government and people of Ghana to advance our shared prosperity.”

Mr Akufo-Addo was declared President-elect on Wednesday evening, December 9, 2020 after winning 51.59% of the valid votes cast in the December 7, 2020 presidential elections.

By Melvin Tarlue