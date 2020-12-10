NPP Wins Parliamentary Majority, To Appoint Speaker

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has won a parliamentary majority in this year’s general elections.

In the parliamentary election results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the NPP won a total of 137 seats and the NDC won 136. One independent candidate, the incumbent MP for Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region who is ‘prodigal son’ of the NPP won.

The results as declared by the EC sharply contradicts series of baseless claims advanced by the opposition National Democratic Congress that they have won parliamentary majority and will appoint the next Speaker of Parliament.

One constituency, Sene West Constituency remains outstanding but even if the NDC wins that, the Fomena MP-Elect who has already expressed his intention to rejoin his party, NPP, will give the ruling party a majority in Parliament.

Below is the results declared by the EC

By Melvin Tarlue