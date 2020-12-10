Ghana’s Covid19 Active Cases Now 897

The total of number of active Coronavirus cases in Ghana as of December 8, 2020, was 897, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Deaths linked to Coronavirus in Ghana as at December 8, 2020 stands at 327, the Ghana Health Service has stated.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the media at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

He was addressing the media from the Information Ministry on Thursday evening, December 10, 2020.

According to him, as of December 8, this year, some 52,844 confirmed cases of Coronavirus had been detected.

He said some 618,271 tests had been conducted as of December 8, 2020.

According to him, 16 regions and 243 districts of Ghana have reported Coronavirus cases so far.

He noted that majority of the active cases are from Greater Accra (74.6%), Eastern (6.5%), Volta (2.9%) and Western Region (2.2%).

By Melvin Tarlue