Nana Names Transition Team

President Akufo-Addo has appointed a 15-member team to manage the transition of power from his previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to the incoming one.

A statement signed by Communications Director at the presidency, Jubilee House said the Transition team is chaired by Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare with Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway as members.

The rest include Minister for Local Government and Rural Development,

Hajia Alima Mahama, National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, Head of the Civil Service, Nana Dwamena, Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Chairman of the Public Services Commission, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie, Secretary to the Cabinet, Mercy Debrah, National Security Co-ordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh and the Acting Chief Director at the Office of the President, Henry Wood.

This is in consonance with the provisions of Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845) which was enacted to govern the transition from one

administration to another.

Section 1(3) of the Act stipulates that “where the incumbent President is re-elected for a second

term, the President shall designate members of the Transition Team.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu