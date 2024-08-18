Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Storm Manifesto Launch Venue

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), made a grand entrance at the venue for the party’s manifesto launch in Takoradi, signalling the start of the party’s campaign for the 2024 general elections.

Accompanied by his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and national executive of the party, Dr. Bawumia stormed the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) venue, where thousands of party supporters and activists had gathered to witness the launch.

The atmosphere was electric, with vuvuzelas and mufflers adding to the excitement as President Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia, and his entourage made their way to the stage.

The party’s national chairman, Stephen Ntim, and general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, were among the dignitaries present.

Dr Bawumia’s arrival marked the beginning of the manifesto launch, which is expected to outline the party’s vision and plans for the country ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The NPP is seeking to win a third consecutive term in office, a feat that has never been achieved by any political party in Ghana’s history.

The manifesto launch is seen as a significant event in the NPP’s campaign for the 2024 general elections, with many analysts viewing it as a crucial step towards the party’s bid to “break the eight” – a reference to the party’s quest to win a third consecutive term in office.

The event is marked by a sea of NPP colours and posters, with party activists and supporters thronging the venue to catch a glimpse of their leaders.

The NPP’s 2024 manifesto is expected to focus on job creation, business development, and social interventions, among other things.

BY Daniel Bampoe