NPP 2024 Manifesto To Focus On Jobs, Business Development

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to launch its 2024 manifesto, titled “It’s Possible,” with a strong emphasis on job creation, business development, and social interventions.

According to Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Bawumia for President 2024 campaign, the manifesto is crafted to drive job creation, support business growth, and introduce new social interventions aimed at improving the lives of Ghanaians.

“In the 2024 manuscripts on Sunday, expect Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP to be heavy on jobs and businesses. We are able to do that because, in the past eight years, we have worked so hard to create a certain level of convenience for the Ghanaian people,” Aboagye said.

The manifesto is expected to address the diverse needs of all citizens, with a particular focus on the youth.

“Approximately 90% of the manifesto will focus on jobs and businesses in the private sector,” Aboagye revealed at the yet to be launched Conference in Takoradi.

He explained “The manifesto is designed to ensure that the private sector not only thrives but also expands, increases production, and empowers citizens to access the opportunities generated,” he explained.

Mr. Aboagye proudly noted that the NPP is the only government in Ghana’s history to have created more jobs within eight years than any other government. “We have created 2.1 million jobs, and we have the data to prove it,” he declared.

The NPP’s focus on jobs is not just about numbers, but about building a value chain.

“We need to ensure that our young people are equipped with the right skills,” Aboagye said. “Right now, we have about 11 automobile companies in Ghana, all of which are eager to hire. But are our young people ready? That’s why we’ve invested heavily in modernizing TVET, so that they can step into these roles.”

The party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been advocating for a comprehensive tax reduction system to boost businesses.

“We can afford to reduce some of these taxes,” Aboagye said.

“And that’s why he speaks of removing the A-level tax, removing the medicine tax. And these are things that the vice-president believes that once we do this, it will create a certain space for businesses to be able to thrive,” he explained.

