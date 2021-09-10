Akufo-Addo Commissions GH¢6.07m Technology Solution Centre at Hohoe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Hohoe Technology Solution Centre (Hohoe TSC) to support the country’s industrialization programme in Hohoe and surrounding districts in the northern part of the Volta Region and the southern part of the Oti Region.

The beneficiary districts include Hohoe, Afadjato South, Kpando, North Dayi, Jasikan, Kadjebi, Biakoye, and the soon to be inaugurated Guan District (Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi).

The facility which is located at Gbi-Godenu was constructed at a cost of about GH¢6.07 million. It is one of five (5) new facilities being established by the Rural Enterprise Programme of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The President who was excited about the facility said this initiative is geared towards supporting and sustaining the Government’s industrialization agenda, particularly the 1-District-1-Factory (1D1F) initiative.

A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa explained that the Technology Solution Centre will focus on the production of spare parts and repair services for district factories and the oil and gas industry. It will also manufacture agro-processing equipment and train the youth to acquire skills in equipment repair and manufacturing. It will also serve artisans and other customers who will be in need of their services.

He said the other Technology Solution Centres (TSCs) are located at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Savelugu in the Northern Region, Elmina in the Central Region and Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

Background

Giving further details, Mr. Krapa narrated that these five new TSCs which are an upgrade, adds to the original 26 Rural Technology Facilities (RTF) established by Rural Enterprises Programme across the country, in collaboration with GRATIS and the host district assemblies.

The RTFs were established to serve as magnets for industrial activity and have been equipped to perform as hubs for technology promotion, dissemination and transfer to the informal sector. They also provide skills training to master crafts persons and apprentices.

He said these facilities have gone a long way to increase the productive capacity of rural producers and to promote the commercialization and specialization of agriculture within the framework of national economic growth.

“With the upgraded version, which is now Technology Solution Centres, the Ministry is optimistic that the President and Government’s industrialization agenda will be on course because rural industries will get world class support,” Lawyer Krapa stressed.

The New Technology Solution Centres

The new TSC model was conceived in 2017 by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, under the general plan to realign the Rural Enterprises Programme to be consistent with Government’s Industrialisation Policy.

The TSCs have enhanced capacities with much bigger workshop buildings and workshop spaces for machining and fabrication, offices, classrooms, showrooms, kitchenette and conference facilities.

They are equipped with modern machinery and tools to provide the technology solution needs of industries within their catchment.

From Fred Duodu, Hohoe (k.duodu@yahoo.com)