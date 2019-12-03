Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Creative Arts SHS

President Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of a creative arts senior high school, which will be located at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.

Cutting the sod on Sunday, December 1, 2019, President Akufo-Addo stated that “we reaffirm our commitment to the growth of the creative arts industry by cutting the sod for the construction of the very first senior high school in Ghana dedicated solely to the industry.”

“There could be no more fitting place for the siting of the first of many of such edifices than the ancient vibrant city of Kumasi, famed for its rich pedigree of culture, music, dance, folklore and drama,” he added.

Government, President Akufo-Addo stressed, intends to construct more of such schools across the country, so that young people from every nook and cranny can gain access to this kind of specialised education to improve and hone their skills in the creative arts.

“I have every confidence that this school will serve as an important beacon for many young and talented people, seeking a fulfilling career in the creative arts,” he said.

The President urged leaders in the industry to make themselves available to provide guidance and inspiration to the new school “as it takes its initial steps in order to ensure that a legacy of excellence is passed on to the younger generation within a clear and solid framework.”

It would be recalled, for the creative arts sector, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) pledged to promote at the regional and district levels literature, music, dance and drama competitions, particularly in schools and colleges, establish a creative arts fund to provide funding to modernise and develop the sector, and also establish a Creative Arts Council to co-ordinate and harmonise the various interests and fragmented associations of the sector into a well-functioning body to protect the interests of its members.

Towards the realisation of this, the Creative Arts Industry Bill has been presented to Cabinet for consideration, and, once passed by Parliament, the Act would establish the creative arts fund and an agency to promote the industry and help government create an enabling environment through which direct and indirect support for practitioners and the industry can be channelled.Myjoyonline