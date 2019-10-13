Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For GH¢145m Kwabeng-Abomosu Road

President Akufo-Addo being taken through the project by the contractor

As part of his two-day working visit to the Eastern Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cut sod for the reconstruction of Kwabeng-Abomosu-Asuom road.

The contract for the 41.4km road project was awarded to First Sky Limited, a first class local construction firm at the cost of GH¢144,936543.44.

It has 36 months to deliver on the road that leads to major cash crops like cocoa, as well as food crops producing area in the Eastern region.

The President broke the ground to symbolised the commencement of construction after the Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, took him through the drawings, assuring that the project will be completed ahead of time.

Heavy duty machinery had already been deployed to the site with work progressing steadily.

The project which commenced in August 2019, according to the contractor, has recorded about 30 percent job done.

Even though heavy downpour prevented the President from addressing the gathering, he expressed satisfaction with output of the First Sky.

President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the region was dominated by road inspection as most of the roads in the region have deteriorated over the years.

The President also inspected some ongoing works on the 10 kilometres roads in Nkawkaw.

Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Darfour, briefing the President on the inspection tour, said about 3.40 kilometres of roads in the area were deteriorated, with the existing paved roads requiring improvements, including minor realignment, widening, construction of drainage structures, and surfacing, whilst 6.60km are unpaved roads requiring construction.

He noted that “Bituminous surfacing of Nkawkaw SHS-Domeabra Road (1.9kms); Agyakwa Hospital Road (1.3kms); Adoagyiri/White House Road (1.0km); ADB-Assembly Road (0.45kms); Betrams-Asuogya Road (2.1kms); Krofrom Street (0.7kms); Starting Point Road (2.0kms); Mococo Street (0.6kms); and Denkyem Street (0.3kms) are taking place”.

The Regional Minister told the President that the road projects were being undertaken by Messrs Berock Ventures Limited, with a contract duration of 27 months, with an expected completion date of 21st March, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo urged the contractor to ensure that the town roads were completed on schedule.

In all, the Department of Urban Roads is undertaking the rehabilitation and maintenance of some 153 kilometres of roads in the Region.

These are Koforidua Town Roads (26.5kms); Begoro Town Roads (17kms); Kwabeng Town Roads (10kms); Kyebi Town Roads (10kms); Asamankese Town Roads (10kms); Kade Town Roads (10kms); Akwatia Town Roads (10kms); Okere Town Roads (10kms); and Akim Oda Town Roads (10kms).

The rest are Akyem Akropong Town Roads (7.5kms); Suhum Town Roads (5kms); Apedwa Town Roads (4kms); Akroso Town Roads (2.5kms); Amamprobi by-pass (2.5kms); and Abomosu Town Roads (1.5kms).

These projects are being undertaken at an estimated cost of GH¢ 387,650,853.08, with contractors having commenced work on all the projects.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua