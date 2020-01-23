Akufo-Addo Donates Tractor To Nkwanta SHS

Amitus Deyan (left) presenting the keys of the tractor to the deputy

minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, donated a TT 4030 New Holland tractor to the Nkwanta Senior High School (SHS) in the Oti Region.

The tractor presented to the Deputy Minister of the region, Maxwell Qophy Blagodzi, at the Agric Engineering Services on Tuesday, was in fulfillment of a promise the President made to the school last year.

It would be recalled that during a visit to the school in May 2019, the Headmaster of the Nkwanta SHS, Annang Wisdom, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to assist the school with a tractor to enable him to expand the farms belonging to the school in order to contribute to the success of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

President Akufo-Addo obliged and true to his promise, the tractor has been donated to the school.

The headmaster, who accompanied the deputy minister to Accra to receive the tractor, was highly elated and told journalists on the sidelines of the donation exercise that “we have now seen that he (President Akufo-Addo) is a man of action; he never deceives Ghanaians. He delivers as he talks.”

According to him, the tractor would help boost agricultural activities in the school.

He recounted that the school farmed about five acres of maize, one acre of pepper, one acre of okro and two acres of other crops last year.

He assured the President that the tractor would be put to good use.

The acting Director of the Agric Engineering Services, Amitus Deyan, who presented the tractor to the school on behalf of government, urged authorities of the school to put it to good use.

BY Melvin Tarlue