Anas Named MUSIGA Anti-Corruption Star

Bessa Simons (right) presenting the award to Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUISGA) has announced investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas as its anti-corruption star.

MUSIGA awarded him with a citation and a plaque for his persistent war against corruption in high and low places in Ghana and beyond.

The acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, and some leaders of the group presented the award to Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas at a short ceremony in Accra.

The recognition formed part of MUSIGA’s anti-corruption campaign dubbed ‘the role of music in the implementation of the national anti-corruption plan (NACAP)’, and it was supported by STAR-Ghana Foundation.

The award also recognised the analytical attention to detail of the undercover journalist as well as his constant strive to ensure that politicians and all duty bearers deliver on their mandate while eschewing corruption in Ghana’s national discourse.

Receiving the award, Anas Aremeyaw Anas emphasized the importance of the award to him, saying he was humbled to have been honoured by legends of the music industry whom he had read about and listened to while growing up.