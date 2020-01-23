Mineral Haulers Chase Ghana Manganese Over Debt

Members of the Ghana Association of Mineral Haulers are frustrated over the inability of the Ghana Manganese Company to pay a debt they claim the company owes them.

According to them, the company is indebted to them for a period of five months which translates into some GH¢70,000.

They have, therefore, appealed to the government to intervene in the matter to ensure the payment of the money for the smooth running of their operations.

The Public Relations Officer of the association, Michael Odonkor, in an address to the media in Accra, claimed state institutions like the Ministry of Lands and the Minerals Commission that are supposed to help the haulers have rather failed them.

He said the institutions had willfully failed to act to promote the welfare of the haulers and that was affecting their activities.

BY Melvin Tarlue