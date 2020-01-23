National Chocolate Day Launched

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

The Minister of Tourism & Creative Arts, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, has launched this year’s edition of the annual National Chocolate Day celebration, with a call for patronage and consumption of made-in-Ghana chocolate.

The minister encouraged the use of chocolate as a ‘gift of love’ to all during the celebration.

This year’s celebration ‒ which would commence on February 10 and end on February 14 ‒ is on the theme: ‘My Chocolate Experience: My Holistic Well-Being’.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre, Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi said the ministry instituted the National Chocolate Day in 2005 to coincide with Valentine’s Day, February 14 to promote the consumption of made-in-Ghana chocolate and cocoa-based products.

She explained that it was also to position cocoa and the chocolate experience as a strong element of the Ghana tourism experience, saying this had been largely successful with the day being an important feature of the Ministry of Tourism’s calendar of events.

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi said this year’s celebration would begin with a digital campaign competition where contestants would post a picture of themselves enjoying chocolate or any product produced with chocolate at a hospitality establishment on social media.

Contestants should tag the Ghana Tourism Authority with the hashtag #MyChocolateExperience#ChocolnteDey2020#lEatGhana.

The minister noted that other activities for the celebration include a cocoa art competition starting from Monday, February 10, where artists would submit a painting depicting the cocoa story to the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

The winners of both competitions would be awarded on February 14.

“There will also be ‘My Chocolate Experience’ at the Cocoa Clinic on Wednesda,y February 12, where chocolates and other cocoa products will be shared to the patients and staff. The 2020 National Chocolate Day celebration will be observed at the Alisa Hotels on February 14,” she stated.

The Marketing Manager of Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), Nana Agyemang Ansong, said the Chocolate Day, since its inception, has grown to become an important celebration on the national calendar.

“Today, the National Chocolate Day has become so attractive and prestigious that it has become a major tourist attraction in the country to contribute positively to tourism in Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Ansong expressed the hope that each member of the family unit would have the opportunity to share a gift of Golden tree chocolate, which is an epitome of the national pride, with their loved ones.