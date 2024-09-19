Akufo-Addo Forced Me To Come Back – Mahama Laments

Former President John Mahama has made it clear that his decision to run for the presidency again is motivated by President Akufo-Addo’s mismanagement of the country.

John Mahama, who led the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from 2012 to 2017, expressed his disappointment in Akufo-Addo’s failure to take Ghana to the next level after taking office in 2017.

John Mahama’s first term was marked by economic challenges, including a decline in GDP growth and increasing inflation.

His administration also faced criticism for corruption scandals and mismanagement of state resources.

Despite these challenges, John Mahama implemented several infrastructure projects, including roads, schools, and hospitals.

In 2016, Mahama lost the presidential election to President Akufo-Addo, who campaigned on a promise to improve the economy and combat corruption.

John Mahama’s defeat was attributed to several factors, including the economic downturn, corruption allegations, and the perception of incompetence.

In 2020,John Mahama ran again but lost to Akufo-Addo for a second time.

The election was marked by controversy, with Mahama’s NDC disputing the results.

Now, Mahama is seeking a third chance, arguing that his experience and lessons learned make him the best candidate to redirect Ghana back on track.

He has promised to tackle corruption, improve the economy, and provide better governance.

Mahama’s comeback bid has generated mixed reactions, with some seeing him as the best alternative to President Akufo-Addo’s government, while others question his ability to deliver on his promises.

-BY Daniel Bampoe