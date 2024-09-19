NDC Hooligan Arrested After Tearing Bawumia Billboards

A supporter of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been arrested following a disturbing incident where he brazenly defaced posters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the National Cathedral construction site.

The suspect, identified as Ralph St Williams, also known as Fellow Ghanaians, was taken into custody at Kotoka International Airport while en route to Kumasi for mobilization activities ahead of the #SayNoToGalamsey protest organized by Democracy Hub (FixTheCountry).

The arrest comes on the heels of a viral video showing Williams vandalizing billboards bearing Dr. Bawumia’s image, accompanied by verbal insults directed at President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

The incident occurred in full view of police officers, who failed to intervene.

The hooligan Williams’ actions were reportedly motivated by his opposition to the National Cathedral project, which he claims has wasted $58 million.

His actions were celebrated by some NDC members, who broke through the construction site’s fence and entered the area, jumping into the dugout pit and swimming in the mud.

The vandalism and subsequent social media posts sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for swift action from the Ghana Police Service.

Critics argue that this incident highlights a broader issue of political intolerance and the need for law enforcement to maintain neutrality and uphold the rule of law.

Background

The National Cathedral project has been a contentious issue in Ghana, with many questioning its priority amidst economic challenges.

The #FixTheCountry movement has condemned the arrest, calling it a “blatant attempt to silence critical voices.”

In a statement, Democracy Hub demanded Williams’ immediate release and an official apology from the authorities.

“We will be sending a formal petition to the Inspector General of Police to address this situation,” the statement read.

Meanwhile,the Ghana Police Service has yet to comment on the circumstances surrounding Williams’ arrest, fueling speculation about the motivations behind the detention.

-BY Daniel Bampoe