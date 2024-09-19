Where Is Your Evidence?- NPP Challenges NDC Over Voter Register Irregularities

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has thrown down the gauntlet, demanding that the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) provide concrete evidence to support its claims of alarming irregularities in the 2024 provisional voter register.

At a press conference, NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong questioned the NDC’s motives, citing a history of baseless allegations and lack of substantial evidence.

The NPP pointed out that despite the Electoral Commission’s (EC) request for detailed information, the NDC has failed to submit any evidence of the alleged discrepancies.

The NDC has claimed that the provisional register contains 243,540 illegal transfers, 3,957 deleted names of voters, and over 15,000 unidentified voter transfer paths.

However, the NPP argues that these allegations remain unsubstantiated.

“NDC’s failure to provide evidence undermines their credibility. If they genuinely believe there are irregularities, why haven’t they submitted proof to the EC?” Justin Kodua noted.

He emphasized that existing electoral laws, specifically C.I. 127, provide mechanisms for resolving discrepancies, rendering an independent forensic audit unnecessary.

The NPP General Secretary also cited the Justice VCRAC Crabbe led Panel’s 2015 report, which stated that the EC has the constitutional mandate to address errors and discrepancies.

He also highlighted the NDC’s own past admissions, including Johnson Asiedu Nketiah’s statement that existing protocols can address errors. “What has changed?” asked the NPP. “Why are they running from tradition and convention?”

The NPP concluded that the NDC’s agitation is “needless, deceptive, mischievous, and a deliberate attempt to create tensions,” ahead of the 2024 general elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe