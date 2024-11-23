Akufo-Addo Govt Transforms Ghana’s Agriculture Sector

In a significant milestone in the Agricultural development, the Ghana Cares Economic Enclave Agric Project at Kasunya/Dedukope in the Shai Osudoku District, Greater Accra, has made remarkable strides.

This flagship project, initiated by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, is part of the government’s broader strategy to revitalize agricultural sector.

The Ghana CARES (Obaatanpa) program, launched in 2020, is a comprehensive initiative aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program focuses on revitalizing and transforming the economy, with a strong emphasis on agriculture, infrastructure development, and entrepreneurship.

The Kasunya/Dedukope project is one of several Economic Enclaves established across the country, with similar projects in the Oti, Ashanti, and Northern Regions.

These enclaves are designed to promote modern farming practices, improve agricultural productivity, and enhance the livelihoods of rural communities.

At the Kasunya/Dedukope enclave, thousands of acres of rice farms have been cultivated, with some harvests already completed.

The project boasts an array of facilities, including hostels, a training center, irrigation systems, warehouses, and modern farming equipment.

An equipment service center has also been established to provide maintenance and repair services for farmers.

This project has not only transformed the agricultural landscape of the Shai Osudoku District but has also created employment opportunities for local youth.

The training center provides capacity-building programs for farmers, equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to adopt modern farming practices.

The Ghana Cares Economic Enclave Agric Project at Kasunya/Dedukope is a testament to the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration’s commitment to transforming Ghana’s agricultural sector.