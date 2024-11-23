Police To Set Up Media Center For Elections 2024

IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

In a bid to guarantee the safety of journalists and facilitate their work during the upcoming elections, the Ghana Police have rolled out a series of measures.

These measures, announced by Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, are designed to provide a secure environment for journalists to operate, thereby ensuring the free flow of information to the public.

The police administration has stationed two plainclothes personnel at the premises of media organizations across the country.

This move is aimed at providing an additional layer of security for journalists, who often find themselves in vulnerable situations while reporting on sensitive issues.

Furthermore, the police will share the itinerary of media personnel deployed for the elections with commanders.

This will enable the police to provide timely intervention in case of any security breaches.

The establishment of a National Security Taskforce Press Briefing Centre is also a significant step towards ensuring the safety of journalists.

This centre will provide a platform for the police to share information with the media “with the speed of light.”

In addition to these measures, the police will share a dedicated phone line with the media and other stakeholders, such as political parties.

This will enable journalists to report any security concerns or issues that may arise during the elections.

The Inspector-General of Police emphasized the critical role that journalists play in Ghana’s democratic dispensation.

He noted that the police are committed to ensuring a peaceful election, and that the safety of journalists is paramount to achieving this goal.

In recent years, Ghana has made significant strides in promoting press freedom and journalist safety.

However, challenges still remain, particularly during election periods.

The police administration’s measures to ensure journalist safety are a welcome development, and a testament to the country’s commitment to upholding democratic values.

As Ghana prepares for the upcoming elections, it is essential that all stakeholders, including the media, political parties, and civil society organizations, work together to promote a peaceful and transparent electoral process. The police administration’s efforts to ensure journalist safety are a critical step in this direction.

-BY Daniel Bampoe