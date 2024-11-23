Only NPP Has Ghanaians At Heart- Oppong Nkrumah

In a rallying call to Ghanaians, Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumh, has urged Ghanaians to vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the Final Walk rally held in Kwahu-Abetifi on Saturday, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah emphasized that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the only party that truly has the interests of Ghanaians at heart.

The Minister highlighted the numerous achievements of the NPP government, including the introduction of Free Maternity healthcare by former President John Kufuor.

This initiative has provided free delivery and other social interventions to all women, setting the NPP apart from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has been criticized for merely criticizing NPP initiatives without offering viable alternatives.

The former Minister for Information,

Oppong Nkrumah also reminded party members and beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy to reciprocate the government’s kindness by voting for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He emphasized that a vote for Dr Bawumia is a vote for the continuation of the NPP’s bold solutions policies, which have transformed the lives of many Ghanaians.

Under the NPP government, Ghana has witnessed significant developments in various sectors, including agriculture, economy, governance, and energy.

The party’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive Ghana is evident in its policies and initiatives, such as the Akufo-Addo Agricultural Plan, which aims to modernize agriculture and create jobs.

In the area of energy, the NPP government has made significant strides in addressing the power crisis that plagued the country under the NDC administration.

The party’s commitment to providing reliable and affordable electricity to all Ghanaians is unwavering.

However, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged Ghanaians to vote for the NPP to continue the transformation of the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe