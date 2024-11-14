Akufo-Addo Grabs Prestigious France Award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been conferred with the esteemed title of Grand Officier de la Légion d’Honneur by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

This distinguished honour, awarded during his official state visit to France, recognizes Akufo-Addo’s outstanding contributions to diplomacy, democratic governance, and international cooperation.

Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Grand Officier de la Légion d’Honneur is one of the highest ranks within France’s Légion d’Honneur, an order of merit that acknowledges extraordinary service to France and the global community.

President Akufo-Addo’s achievement is a testament to his exceptional leadership and commitment to public service, international diplomacy, arts, science, and humanitarian efforts.

This recognition comes on the heels of Akufo-Addo’s recent receipt of the 2024 Global Citizen Award, where he was hailed as a “champion of global citizenship” for his transformative policies, such as the free senior high school program and the “Ghana Beyond Aid” vision.

His leadership has inspired not only Ghanaians but also Africans across the continent to strive for self-reliance and economic growth.

President Akufo-Addo’s legacy continues to shape Ghana’s future, and this prestigious award solidifies his position as a respected global leader.

As he accepts this honour, he does so not just for himself, but for the people of Ghana who have inspired him with their resilience and strength.

BY Daniel Bampoe