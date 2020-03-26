Akufo-Addo Grants Amnesty To 808 Prisioners

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has granted amnesty to a total of 808 convict prisoners.

Director-General of the Ghana Prison Service, Patrick Darko Missah, made this known in a statement dated March 26, 2020.

According to the statement, the categories of prisoners are: first offenders 783, seriously ill -11, inmates on death row to be commuted to life imprisonment, 7, inmates serving life sentence commuted to 20 years, 4, very old prisoners (70 years and above) 3.

By Melvin Tarlue