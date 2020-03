One patient is said to have recovered from coronavirus in Ghana.

A total of 49 coronvirus patients in Ghana are also said to be responding to treatment.

Another patient, however, is reported to be in a critical condition.

The Ghana Health Serve has confirmed the latest figures.

About 132 persons as at March 26, 2020, were according to Ghana Health Service, diagnosed with the virus in Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue